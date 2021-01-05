Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.80

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.80 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 4833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Balchem by 175.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $216,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

