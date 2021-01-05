Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

