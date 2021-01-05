Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.10 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

