Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,559,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 108,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 299,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.