Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 150,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 270,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650 over the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

