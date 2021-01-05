Banano Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $55,191.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

