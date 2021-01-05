Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth $223,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 58.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

