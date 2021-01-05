Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 39,305 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares in the company, valued at $379,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BAND traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.