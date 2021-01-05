Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $79,095.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BAND traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.72. 427,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.04, a PEG ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

