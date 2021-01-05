Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $102,955.57 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BAND stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. 427,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bandwidth by 9.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 147,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1,910.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.