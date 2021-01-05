Bank of America Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Underperform

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

