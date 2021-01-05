Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce sales of $165.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.57 million and the lowest is $165.50 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $671.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.42 million to $672.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $661.83 million, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $663.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BOH opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

