Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.11

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and traded as high as $97.16. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) shares last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 2,015,388 shares trading hands.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.66. The company has a market cap of C$62.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

