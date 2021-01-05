BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

