Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BANR. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 4,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banner by 5,474.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banner by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

