Barclays Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $149.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $159.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

SRE stock opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

