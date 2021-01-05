Barclays Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $149.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $159.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.
SRE stock opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
