Barclays Initiates Coverage on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 2,376,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,618. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TripAdvisor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

