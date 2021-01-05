Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.55 ($1.98).

BARC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

LON BARC opened at GBX 143.72 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.43. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

