Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading 8.7% Higher

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.00. 506,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 495,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,328 shares of company stock worth $640,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

