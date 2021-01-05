Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:BME remained flat at $C$0.55 on Tuesday. 80,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.
Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.