Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:BME remained flat at $C$0.55 on Tuesday. 80,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

