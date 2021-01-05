Base Protocol Trading 31.5% Higher This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $435,634.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 9,689,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,223,645 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

