BASIC Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00126236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00254072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018114 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

