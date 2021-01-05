Basid Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $369.16 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $369.16 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,592,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.