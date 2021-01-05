Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.90. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 5,125 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.
Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYK)
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
