Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.90. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 5,125 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Bay Banks of Virginia had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.