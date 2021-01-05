Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.81. 16,941,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$454.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

