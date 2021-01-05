Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Cap of $23.49 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

