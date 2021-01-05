Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Beam has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $10.15 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 121.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

