BeatzCoin Trading Up 32.5% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $432,105.32 and approximately $126.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001290 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 464.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.