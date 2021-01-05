Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.76. 13,551,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,768,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

