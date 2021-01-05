Beetle Coin Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.43 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $323,023.19 and $1,102.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

