Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.30. Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.95 million and a P/E ratio of -18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.