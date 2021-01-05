Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Up 9.4%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72. 327,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 249,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.