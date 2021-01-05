Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Critical Analysis

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.22 $59.20 million $3.10 9.90

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated 17 banking offices in central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

