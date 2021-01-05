Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Shares Gap Down to $67.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.00. Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 20,104 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £412.06 million and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.11.

In related news, insider Septima Maguire purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27). Also, insider Peter George purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

