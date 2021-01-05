Benchmark Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $232,608.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $232,608.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

