Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Up 5.2%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.80. 294,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 341,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

