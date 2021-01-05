Beowulf (BWF) Market Cap Achieves $13.16 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $23,750.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

