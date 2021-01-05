Beowulf (BWF) Market Capitalization Tops $13.06 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.06 million and $23,636.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

