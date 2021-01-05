Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 520,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 461,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 371,710 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

