BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Up 90.2% Over Last Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 90.2% against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $274,584.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

