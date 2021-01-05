Bezop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,052.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $198,727.99 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

