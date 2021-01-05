BH Global Limited USD (BHGU.L) (LON:BHGU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BH Global Limited USD (BHGU.L) (LON:BHGU)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.15 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.15 ($0.26). 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £528,780.33 and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.38.

