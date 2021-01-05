BHPCoin Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.