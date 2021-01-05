BiblePay Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $221,660.20 and approximately $27,957.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

