BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,631.04

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market cap of $437,631.04 and $26,933.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

