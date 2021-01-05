Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.00. 656,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 657,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

