Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.57

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.57 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 93877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

