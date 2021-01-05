Binance USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $2.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $779.10 or 0.02204182 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.