BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Up 5.2%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 251,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 193,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

