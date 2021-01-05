BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.53. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 600,591 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

